What Is Your Relationship with Celebration?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Does that come naturally to you? Or do you tend to finish one thing and go straight onto the next?
Today’s episode is an open contemplation that will bring you to an important part of your identity: your sense of worthiness. Do you feel like you deserve to rest, slow down, and enjoy the moment? Tune in to figure it out.