Yoga Girl

What Is Your Reason Why?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 7th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What is the single most important thing to you?

What is the reason you get out of bed in the morning? What is your reason why?

In today’s episode, we are dropping straight to the heart of the matter. When all else falls away, what are you most grateful for? If you hold the vastness of it, it will help you recenter your priorities. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.