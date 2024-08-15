What Is Your Life’s Purpose?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 15th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Contemplating this big question may feel too abstract or too all-encompassing to consider. But that is exactly what we are doing in today’s practice.
If it feels scary, that’s a good sign. Give it some time and energy, and let yourself discover the possibilities. Tune in to begin.