What Is Your Life’s Purpose?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Growth

About the Episode

If you think about your life situation exactly as it is, what could be your life’s purpose?

Contemplating this big question may feel too abstract or too all-encompassing to consider. But that is exactly what we are doing in today’s practice.

If it feels scary, that’s a good sign. Give it some time and energy, and let yourself discover the possibilities. Tune in to begin.

