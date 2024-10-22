Yoga Girl

What Is Your Favorite Thing About Fall?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There is something special about this season.

And we only get to enjoy it for a short time!

In today’s episode, you are going to reflect on your favorite thing about fall. Then you’ll go one layer deeper and consider, why? Rachel shares an example from her life, then it’s your turn. By the end, you’ll feel your inner rhythm aligned a little bit more closely to nature’s rhythm.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

