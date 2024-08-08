Yoga Girl

What is Your Biggest Distraction?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 8th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

As we work on our priorities this week, today’s episode will help you figure out your biggest distraction.

Of course, life is full of distractions. There are always things to get done and people to take care of!

But there is probably something you are doing that has no benefit, and it’s just distracting you from your goals. Tune in to begin.

