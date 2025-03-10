About the Episode

Celebration is such a natural part of being human. We love to celebrate!

And this week on the show, we are going to give some attention to something we don’t often celebrate enough.

You have accomplished so much in your life. You have come so far. You have worked on yourself and developed incredibly as a person. This week is a celebration of what you’ve created; just bask in the joy and gratitude of it all. Tune in to begin.