Yoga Girl

What Is Worthy of Celebration In Your Life?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 10th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Celebration is such a natural part of being human. We love to celebrate!

And this week on the show, we are going to give some attention to something we don’t often celebrate enough.

You have accomplished so much in your life. You have come so far. You have worked on yourself and developed incredibly as a person. This week is a celebration of what you’ve created; just bask in the joy and gratitude of it all. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.