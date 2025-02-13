What Is The Best Thing About You?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 13th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a journaling practice where you will sit down, write, and simply brag.
Write about everything you love about yourself. Don’t leave any stone unturned! It’s time to counter your inner judgemental voice and focus on all the amazing things that make you, you. Tune in to begin.