What Is The Best Thing About You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 13th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

Today’s self-love practice may make you a little bit uncomfortable - but it is so beautiful to do.

Rachel will guide you through a journaling practice where you will sit down, write, and simply brag.

Write about everything you love about yourself. Don’t leave any stone unturned! It’s time to counter your inner judgemental voice and focus on all the amazing things that make you, you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

