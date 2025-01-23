Yoga Girl

What Is Stopping You From Changing?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 23rd 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Whatever change you are trying to make in your life this week, there is a reason you haven’t already done it.

Something is holding you back.

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on two prompts. Why is now the right now? And - what do you need in order to make this change? Anchor into your clear why and you will be more likely to stick to it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.