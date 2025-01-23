What Is Stopping You From Changing?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 23rd 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 23rd 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Something is holding you back.
In today’s episode, you are going to journal on two prompts. Why is now the right now? And - what do you need in order to make this change? Anchor into your clear why and you will be more likely to stick to it. Tune in to begin.