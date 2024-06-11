Yoga Girl

What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted to Learn?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 11th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s never too late to learn something new.

Today’s episode will have you reflecting on something you have always wanted to try, but for some reason, just haven’t been able to pick up yet.

What feels playful, exciting and inspiring? It doesn’t have to be logical, it doesn’t have to have practical purpose, all it has to do is call to your heart. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.