What Inspires You When Spring Cleaning?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 3rd 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Yes, spring cleaning will give us a clean home - but it actually does so much more for us than that.

In today’s episode, you are going to consider the deeper reason you feel inspired to clear out and clean up - the internal reason why spring cleaning feels so good. Rachel will share an example from her own life, then it’s your turn.

Tune in to begin.

