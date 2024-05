About the Episode

When doing inner work, it’s important to focus on the areas of your life that could be improved.

But this week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to embrace a more carefree energy by spending time on the progress you have already made.

What have you healed lately? In what ways have you grown? Where in your life are you making better choices? Learning to appreciate where you are in this moment only brings contentment and the resilience to move forward. Tune in to begin.