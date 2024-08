About the Episode

What season of movement are you in right now?

Are you in a rut? Have you been doing the same thing forever? Or have you barely moved at all lately?

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to get committed to a self-care practice that involves movement. Whether you need more discipline, more freedom, or more joy, Rachel will share some ideas on how you can move today - in a way that works for you.

Tune in to begin.