What Do You Want to Accomplish This Spring?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 27th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to plant some seeds!

In today’s episode, you are going to identify a goal you want to work toward right now - something you want to accomplish by the end of spring. Envision yourself come summer, having met this goal. What does that look like? What does it feel like?

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

