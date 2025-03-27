What Do You Want to Accomplish This Spring?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 27th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to identify a goal you want to work toward right now - something you want to accomplish by the end of spring. Envision yourself come summer, having met this goal. What does that look like? What does it feel like?
Tune in to begin.