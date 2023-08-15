What Do You Feel When You Move Your Body?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
So our question for today is: what do you feel after you have moved?
Sometimes, by defining this feeling, we are able to come back to our practice on the hard days - because we know just how much it means to our bodies.
Grab your journal and tune in to begin.