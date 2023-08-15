Yoga Girl

What Do You Feel When You Move Your Body?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

This week, we are deepening a movement practice in order to connect more with our bodies.

So our question for today is: what do you feel after you have moved?

Sometimes, by defining this feeling, we are able to come back to our practice on the hard days - because we know just how much it means to our bodies.

Grab your journal and tune in to begin.

