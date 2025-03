About the Episode

How often have you accomplished something big… and then just moved on to the next thing?

You didn’t pause, you didn’t acknowledge your accomplishment, and you didn’t celebrate.

This is really common, especially in the fast paced world we live in now. But today’s episode will give you the space to celebrate your win. Celebrating a milestone, big or small, is never a waste of time - and you deserve it. Tune in to begin.