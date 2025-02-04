About the Episode

As we connect with our creativity this week, you will use today’s episode to discover what art form has been calling your name lately.

What are you longing to try? What is inspiring you? What will ignite your spirit, change your mood, and make you feel more hopeful?

You don’t have to know how to do it, you don’t have to be good at it, you just have to dream a little. Tune in to begin.