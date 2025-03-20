Yoga Girl

What Big Lesson Did Winter Bring You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 20th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

Happy Spring Equinox!

Now that we are officially in spring, you have a decision to make.

What are you bringing with you into this new season? In today’s episode, you will reflect on the big lesson you learned in winter. What was your big takeaway or piece of wisdom? Now is the time to reflect on it so you find clarity and begin fresh and new this spring. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

