What Area of Your Life Needs the Most Spring Cleaning?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 1st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to dive into our week of spring cleaning - and we are going to get straight to the point.

What area of your life do you have the most difficulty with keeping clean and organized? Is it a room in your house? Your garden? Your office? You car? We are going to tackle the big one today and begin this week on a strong note.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

