About the Episode

You can’t move onto something new if you are stuck in the old.

This week on the show, we are going to purge, let go of things we have no need for, and clean things out.

What is making your life messier than it needs to be? What is causing you disorganization? If you spend your life cleaning up all the time, you’ll never get to focus on what’s important. Tune in to let it go.