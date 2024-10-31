Yoga Girl

What Are You Ready to Let Die?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 31st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

In today’s episode, we are getting to the heart of Scorpio season.

It’s all about transformation and rebirth.

But in order to be reborn, we have to let a piece of our old selves die. We have to step into the fire, shed some skin, and burn. What are you ready to leave behind? Tune in to find out. You won’t come out the same on the other side.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

