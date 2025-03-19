Yoga Girl

What Are You Leaving Behind In Winter?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 19th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s practice offers you a meditation to anchor into the body and ask yourself - what are you ready to let go of?

As the seasons shift from winter to spring, now is a great time to release something within you. You will envision putting it down, offering it to Mother Earth, and allowing her to alchemize it into something new as spring approaches.

It’s time to say goodbye. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

