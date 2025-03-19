What Are You Leaving Behind In Winter?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 19th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As the seasons shift from winter to spring, now is a great time to release something within you. You will envision putting it down, offering it to Mother Earth, and allowing her to alchemize it into something new as spring approaches.
It’s time to say goodbye. Tune in to begin.