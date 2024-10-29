Yoga Girl

What Are You Hiding?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Scorpios like to keep things hidden. They don’t let many parts of themselves show to the world.

But all of us do that to a certain degree. Out of shame, or shyness, or just not feeling ready - there is something you are hiding.

In today’s episode, Rachel will invite you to do a journaling practice that will take you into your hidden depths. See how far you want to go. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.