What Are You Hiding?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 29th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But all of us do that to a certain degree. Out of shame, or shyness, or just not feeling ready - there is something you are hiding.
In today’s episode, Rachel will invite you to do a journaling practice that will take you into your hidden depths. See how far you want to go. Tune in to begin.