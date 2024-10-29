About the Episode

Scorpios like to keep things hidden. They don’t let many parts of themselves show to the world.

But all of us do that to a certain degree. Out of shame, or shyness, or just not feeling ready - there is something you are hiding.

In today’s episode, Rachel will invite you to do a journaling practice that will take you into your hidden depths. See how far you want to go. Tune in to begin.