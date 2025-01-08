Yoga Girl

What Are You Grateful For So Far Into 2025?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 8th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

One of the best ways to evolve from a place of love is to focus on the abundance that you already have.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a gratitude practice that will help you notice the blessings that have already unfolded for you in 2025.

There are so many of them. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.