What Are You Grateful For So Far Into 2025?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 8th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a gratitude practice that will help you notice the blessings that have already unfolded for you in 2025.
There are so many of them. Tune in to begin.