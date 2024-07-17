Yoga Girl

Visualizing the Life of Your Dreams
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 17th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The first step to making your dreams come true is to believe that they can actually happen.

And there is no better way to do that than to visualize it!

In today’s episode, Rachel will walk you through a beautiful practice that she returns to every time she wants to manifest something new in her life. What you are longing for could be right around the corner. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

