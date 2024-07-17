Visualizing the Life of Your Dreams
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 17th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
And there is no better way to do that than to visualize it!
In today’s episode, Rachel will walk you through a beautiful practice that she returns to every time she wants to manifest something new in her life. What you are longing for could be right around the corner. Tune in to begin.