Visualizing A New Version Of You
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What would your life be like with this knowledge and expertise? What opportunities would come your way?
Rachel will guide you through the visualization. Take deep breaths and imagine. Everything is possible - you just have to believe in your ability to begin. Tune in.