Yoga Girl

Visualizing A New Version Of You
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

An important practice to do before learning a new skill: visualize yourself already having mastered it!

What would your life be like with this knowledge and expertise? What opportunities would come your way?

Rachel will guide you through the visualization. Take deep breaths and imagine. Everything is possible - you just have to believe in your ability to begin. Tune in.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

