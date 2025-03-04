Yoga Girl

Two Contrasting Feelings That I Have Felt Lately Are…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 4th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

As humans, we can feel more than one thing at once.

And sometimes, those things are completely contradictory of each other. We are complex emotional creatures!

In today’s episode, you will consider two contrasting feelings inside you and untangle any webs that may be lingering in your heart. Rachel gives an example from her own life, then it’s your turn. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

