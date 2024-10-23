Yoga Girl

Transition, Gratitude and the Fall Season
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Change is always hard, but it’s part of life’s natural cycle.

In today’s episode of Self-Care Daily, you are going to contemplate the changes that happen in the fall, and relate them to your own inner transitions.

From there, you’ll sit in silence, and find some gratitude for things that may feel difficult, but always lead to your growth. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

