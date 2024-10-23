Transition, Gratitude and the Fall Season
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode of Self-Care Daily, you are going to contemplate the changes that happen in the fall, and relate them to your own inner transitions.
From there, you’ll sit in silence, and find some gratitude for things that may feel difficult, but always lead to your growth. Tune in to begin.