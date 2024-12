About the Episode

Supporting ourselves as much as we can this Christmas season can mean less stress and pressure, and more nourishment, peace and enjoyment.

In today’s episode, you are going to consider what you need to feel that way. Do you need to lower your expectations? Rest more? Connect to your inner child? Rachel will talk you through it, and something will resonate. Then you can go on to have a beautiful holiday season.

