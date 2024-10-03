Yoga Girl

To Bring More Balance Into My Life, I Could…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 3rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Balance is not an end destination, it’s a journey.

And it all comes down to knowing when it’s time to let things go and make space for something new.

In today’s episode, you will identify something you could let go of in your life that would help you find more balance. Rachel will share some examples, and the universe has probably been showing you some signs. Tune in to begin.

