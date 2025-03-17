Yoga Girl

This Week I Will Reflect on Winter
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 17th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

We are officially in the last week of winter.

The Spring Equinox happens this Thursday, which is the day that signifies winter is over and it’s time to anchor into a new season.

This week on the show, we will have a winter-in-review, so to speak. You will reflect on what this season brought you. What challenged you? What felt easy? What were you grateful for? How have you grown? Rachel will take you back to the beginning of winter compared to today and you may be surprised by the difference. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

