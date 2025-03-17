This Week I Will Reflect on Winter
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 17th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Spring Equinox happens this Thursday, which is the day that signifies winter is over and it’s time to anchor into a new season.
This week on the show, we will have a winter-in-review, so to speak. You will reflect on what this season brought you. What challenged you? What felt easy? What were you grateful for? How have you grown? Rachel will take you back to the beginning of winter compared to today and you may be surprised by the difference. Tune in to begin.