The Reason My Life Feels Overwhelming Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

For today’s practice, we are going a little bit deeper and asking ourselves that important question: why?

Why is your life a little unorganized at the moment? What core need is missing?

Rachel will walk you through two journaling prompts, and by the end, you’ll be able to resource yourself and find what you need. Tune in to begin.

