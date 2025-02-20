Yoga Girl

The Reason I Set This Goal for Myself Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 20th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

If there is a goal you would like to reconnect to, today’s episode will show you how through a simple journaling practice.

All you have to do is ask yourself - why? Why did you set this goal? What would change if you could manifest it? Connect to your why, find that inspiration in your belly again, and get started.

Tune in to begin.

