The Real Reason Certain People Inspire You
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 9th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Whether it’s friends, authors, or artists, there is a reason certain people inspire you. Part of you holds the exact same qualities and feels the exact same way.
Today’s practice will fill you with gratitude, spark your inspiration, and ignite your muse’s energy. Tune in to begin.