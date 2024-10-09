Yoga Girl

The Real Reason Certain People Inspire You
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

A great way to get inspired is to look outward; find people in your life who are a source of inspiration to you.

Whether it’s friends, authors, or artists, there is a reason certain people inspire you. Part of you holds the exact same qualities and feels the exact same way.

Today’s practice will fill you with gratitude, spark your inspiration, and ignite your muse’s energy. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.