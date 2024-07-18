The Obstacles That Keep Your From Your Dreams
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But the real question is, which obstacles are valid, and which ones are just in our heads?
In today’s episode, Rachel offers two journaling prompts that will help you sort through your inner and outer obstacles, rewire your thought pattern, and get clarity on what’s actually holding you back. Tune in to begin.