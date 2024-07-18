Yoga Girl

The Obstacles That Keep Your From Your Dreams
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When reaching for your dreams, you are always going to encounter obstacles.

But the real question is, which obstacles are valid, and which ones are just in our heads?

In today’s episode, Rachel offers two journaling prompts that will help you sort through your inner and outer obstacles, rewire your thought pattern, and get clarity on what’s actually holding you back. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.