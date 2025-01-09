Yoga Girl

The Likeliest Obstacle To Show Up For Me Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 9th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

It’s time for a big reality check.

Inevitably on the way to your dreams, you are going to encounter some obstacles.

However, you probably have an idea about what those obstacles are if you’ve been on this path before. In today’s episode, you will consider the most likely obstacle you will face, how to face it, and how to connect to your why during hard moments. Tune in to begin.

