The Hills and Valleys of a Habit
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 8th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Lifestyle

In today’s episode, you are going to consider a habit that you have.

How did it start? Why do you do it? What do you gain from it? And most importantly - what do you lose from doing it?

There are ebbs and flows and hills and valleys to everything - a habit can bring you both. Sometimes weighing your options will give you a big reality check. Tune in to begin.

