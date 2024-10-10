Yoga Girl

The Highs and Lows of Inspiration
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 10th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

In today’s episode, we are contemplating both sides of the spectrum when it comes to inspiration.

What is an obstacle present in your life that is keeping you from feeling inspired? And oppositely, what is the biggest source of inspiration in your life right now?

Doing this contemplation can help you shift your focus or find acceptance for things that cannot be changed. It all starts with getting to know yourself. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

