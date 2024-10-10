The Highs and Lows of Inspiration
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 10th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What is an obstacle present in your life that is keeping you from feeling inspired? And oppositely, what is the biggest source of inspiration in your life right now?
Doing this contemplation can help you shift your focus or find acceptance for things that cannot be changed. It all starts with getting to know yourself. Tune in to begin.