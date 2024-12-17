Yoga Girl

The High and Low Moments of 2024
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 17th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

As we look back on 2024, in today’s episode you are going to go straight to your journal and reflect on something really important.

What were the highlights of 2024? What parts were so incredible that you will remember them forever? And oppositely, what were the most difficult parts? What lessons can you draw from them?

Rachel will guide you through it. Tune in to begin.

