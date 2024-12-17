The High and Low Moments of 2024
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 17th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What were the highlights of 2024? What parts were so incredible that you will remember them forever? And oppositely, what were the most difficult parts? What lessons can you draw from them?
Rachel will guide you through it. Tune in to begin.