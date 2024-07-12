The Health Benefits of Napping
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Naps are so great for us. They help us maintain our energy levels, better our sleep quality, and really give us a way to wind down and listen to our bodies.
Even if napping is hard, a few minutes to take a break from the doing may be all you need. Tune in to begin.