Yoga Girl

The Health Benefits of Napping
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice will really help you slow down. You are going to take a nap!

Naps are so great for us. They help us maintain our energy levels, better our sleep quality, and really give us a way to wind down and listen to our bodies.

Even if napping is hard, a few minutes to take a break from the doing may be all you need. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.