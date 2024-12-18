The Hardest Lesson You Learned in 2024
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice to discover it, contemplate it, and journal on it, so you can move on. You don’t need to learn this lesson again in 2025. It’s time to grow and leave it behind.
Tune in to begin.