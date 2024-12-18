Yoga Girl

The Hardest Lesson You Learned in 2024
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Even if you had an amazing year, you had some hardship come your way - and there was something you learned the hard way.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice to discover it, contemplate it, and journal on it, so you can move on. You don’t need to learn this lesson again in 2025. It’s time to grow and leave it behind.

