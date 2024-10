About the Episode

The ancient traditions of Halloween were less about candy and more about taking time to honor the dead.

After all, the veil between the two worlds is a lot thinner at this time of year.

If you have something you want to say to a loved one who has passed on, now is a really good time. In today’s practice that is exactly what you will do. Rachel will guide you to find gratitude and pay homage to those who have come before us. Tune in to begin.