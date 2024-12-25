Yoga Girl

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 25th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Merry Christmas! If you get a moment to yourself today, this practice will help you get clear on the feeling you want to embody in 2025.

You will visualize yourself in a regular day, in a regular moment, in the new year. How do you feel? That feeling is a big clue to the intention you should set.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

