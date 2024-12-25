The Feeling You Want to Embody in 2025
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will visualize yourself in a regular day, in a regular moment, in the new year. How do you feel? That feeling is a big clue to the intention you should set.
Tune in to begin.