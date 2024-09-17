About the Episode

The first step to setting an intention for Fall is to begin with the overarching energy we want to embody this season.

By bringing clarity into your life, you can take action from a place of alignment and purpose.

So, how do you want to feel? What are you longing for? What emotion do you want to make central in your life? In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through it and share some examples. Tune in to begin.