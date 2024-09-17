Yoga Girl

The Feeling I Want to Embody This Fall Season Is…
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 17th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The first step to setting an intention for Fall is to begin with the overarching energy we want to embody this season.

By bringing clarity into your life, you can take action from a place of alignment and purpose.

So, how do you want to feel? What are you longing for? What emotion do you want to make central in your life? In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through it and share some examples. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.