Yoga Girl

The Biggest Time Thief in My Life Is…
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 10th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

To slow down, we need time.

But that is something that is often hard to find in our day.

In today’s practice, you will take a good hard look at what steals your time, from people that leach your energy, to social media, or binge watching reality TV. If you are honest with yourself, you may notice that you have so much time that could be better spent on things that fill you up. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

