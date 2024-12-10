About the Episode

To slow down, we need time.

But that is something that is often hard to find in our day.

In today’s practice, you will take a good hard look at what steals your time, from people that leach your energy, to social media, or binge watching reality TV. If you are honest with yourself, you may notice that you have so much time that could be better spent on things that fill you up. Tune in to begin.