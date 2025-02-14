Yoga Girl

Taking Yourself On A Date for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 14th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Happy Valentine’s Day!

As an ultimate act of self-care, today’s episode will invite you to take yourself out on a date.

Rachel shares some ideas, from a date in the traditional sense to other options that may match your mood better. Then enjoy! Tune in for this beautiful act of self-love.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

