Taking Yourself On A Date for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 14th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As an ultimate act of self-care, today’s episode will invite you to take yourself out on a date.
Rachel shares some ideas, from a date in the traditional sense to other options that may match your mood better. Then enjoy! Tune in for this beautiful act of self-love.