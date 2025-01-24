Yoga Girl

Taking Action to Let Go
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 24th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

We have been considering what we need to let go of all week, along with what is holding us back and what changes this will bring to our lives.

Today is the day we take action to let go. What does that look like for you?

Rachel will help you get started. You will feel so much better being a little bit lighter by the end of January. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

