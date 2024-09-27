Yoga Girl

Taking Action and Being of Service
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 27th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

On Fridays we always have an actionable practice, and what else could we do today but be of service?

Today is the day you will align the cause closest to your heart with the way you can best be of service - and you will go do it!

All the work we did this week will come together for a beautiful act of kindness. Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.

