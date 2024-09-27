Taking Action and Being of Service
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 27th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Being of Service
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today is the day you will align the cause closest to your heart with the way you can best be of service - and you will go do it!
All the work we did this week will come together for a beautiful act of kindness. Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.