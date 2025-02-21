Taking a Big Step Toward Your Goals
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 21st 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But sometimes, doing something big can give you an endorphin high and the confidence you need to keep going.
In today’s episode, you are going to do something big when it comes to your goal. Aim higher, let yourself feel more uncomfortable, and get it done. Rachel will help you get started. Tune in to begin.