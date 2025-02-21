Yoga Girl

Taking a Big Step Toward Your Goals
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 21st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

Doing small habits every day goes a really long way.

But sometimes, doing something big can give you an endorphin high and the confidence you need to keep going.

In today’s episode, you are going to do something big when it comes to your goal. Aim higher, let yourself feel more uncomfortable, and get it done. Rachel will help you get started. Tune in to begin.

