Sun Salutations for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 28th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Yoga
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s a way to get out of your head, into your body, and shake off everything old and stagnant.
We are going to do a couple rounds of sun salutations! This is a genius sequence, and a very foundational sequence that we return to again and again in yoga for a reason. Rachel will walk you through the steps. Tune in to begin.