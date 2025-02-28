Yoga Girl

Sun Salutations for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 28th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Yoga

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s self-care practice, Rachel offers you something simple you can do that she has done since she was a teen.

It’s a way to get out of your head, into your body, and shake off everything old and stagnant.

We are going to do a couple rounds of sun salutations! This is a genius sequence, and a very foundational sequence that we return to again and again in yoga for a reason. Rachel will walk you through the steps. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

