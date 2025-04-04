Spring Cleaning For Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to find a manageable area of your life - whether it be in your home, your car, your office, or anywhere - and you are going to completely clean it from top to bottom. That way, over the weekend, you can bask in the accomplishment. Rachel will help you get started.
Tune in to begin.