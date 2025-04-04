Yoga Girl

Spring Cleaning For Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Spring cleaning is usually a project that takes us some time.

In today’s episode, you are going to find a manageable area of your life - whether it be in your home, your car, your office, or anywhere - and you are going to completely clean it from top to bottom. That way, over the weekend, you can bask in the accomplishment. Rachel will help you get started.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

